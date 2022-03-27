Wolfe Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE AA opened at $91.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $95.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alcoa by 7,624.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alcoa by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

