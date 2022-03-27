Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,830

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,580 ($47.13) to GBX 2,830 ($37.26) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.96) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($43.02) to GBX 2,897 ($38.14) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.69) to GBX 2,650 ($34.89) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.79) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,413.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $55.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

