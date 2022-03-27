Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Hold

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

