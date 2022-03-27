Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRDL. began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

