CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the February 28th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,339,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.06 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

