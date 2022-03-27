Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) vs. FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Financial Survey

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Omega Flex alerts:

This table compares Omega Flex and FGI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Flex $130.01 million N/A $26.19 million $2.59 47.63 FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omega Flex has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Omega Flex and FGI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Flex 0 0 0 0 N/A FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

FGI Industries has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 95.71%. Given FGI Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Omega Flex.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Flex and FGI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Flex 20.15% 47.75% 32.82% FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Omega Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of FGI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Omega Flex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omega Flex beats FGI Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities. The company sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, and MediTrac brand names. It serves various markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company sells its products through independent sales representatives, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and direct sales, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Tofle America, Inc. and changed its name to Omega Flex, Inc. in 1996. Omega Flex, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

FGI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.