Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNRRY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($106.59) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

