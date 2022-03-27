United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $363.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.67 and a 200-day moving average of $341.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $285.59 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 535.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in United Rentals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.