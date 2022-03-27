Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,100 ($53.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.96).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,979 ($52.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £53.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,617.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,143. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52).

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

