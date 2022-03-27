Morgan Stanley Raises Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,443.33 ($19.00).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,735 ($22.84) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,470.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,421.42. The stock has a market cap of £17.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 6.26%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Antofagasta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.