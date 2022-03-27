Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,450 ($32.25) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 2,370 ($31.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £383.73 million and a PE ratio of 21.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,349.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,514.27. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,910 ($25.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,800 ($36.86).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($29.09), for a total transaction of £26,254.80 ($34,563.98).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

