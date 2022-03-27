Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($9.48) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.73) to GBX 860 ($11.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 598 ($7.87) to GBX 601 ($7.91) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 701.78 ($9.24).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 644.80 ($8.49) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 654.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 663.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.76. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.89).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.