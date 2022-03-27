Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTOGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($9.48) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.73) to GBX 860 ($11.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 598 ($7.87) to GBX 601 ($7.91) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 701.78 ($9.24).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 644.80 ($8.49) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 654.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 663.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.76. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.89).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

