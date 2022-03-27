Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$225.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BYD. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$219.23.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$161.70 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$145.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$168.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$203.25.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 3.5599995 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About Boyd Group Services (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.