GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.47

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.47 and last traded at $77.76, with a volume of 30538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.22.

GFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

