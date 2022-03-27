Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.33

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 112060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

BTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

