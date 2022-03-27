Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.22

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.22 and last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 18333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.49.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

