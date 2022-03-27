Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. 264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 566,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

