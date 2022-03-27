New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 5.3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. 68,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,632,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after buying an additional 36,248,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,241,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after buying an additional 11,340,959 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after buying an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,721,000 after buying an additional 25,962,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.