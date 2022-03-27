New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 5.3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. 68,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,632,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.
The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
