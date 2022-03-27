Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Update

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,764,200 shares, a growth of 825.6% from the February 28th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

ANNMF stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Anima has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anima from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.40 ($5.93) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

