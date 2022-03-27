Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, an increase of 891.7% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,577,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alstom from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alstom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

