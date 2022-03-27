Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2 shares of company stock worth $170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,228,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

