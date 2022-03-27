Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.