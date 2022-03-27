ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.75.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

