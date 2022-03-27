Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Euronav by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 32.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

