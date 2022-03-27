Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) & Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Head-To-Head Survey

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kerry Group and Compass Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Compass Group 1 3 8 0 2.58

Kerry Group currently has a consensus price target of $130.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.88%. Given Kerry Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kerry Group is more favorable than Compass Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Compass Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kerry Group and Compass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A Compass Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kerry Group and Compass Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $8.70 billion 2.25 $902.71 million N/A N/A Compass Group $24.69 billion 1.59 $488.48 million N/A N/A

Kerry Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass Group.

About Kerry Group (Get Rating)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies added value branded and consumer branded chilled food products to the Irish, UK and selected international markets. The company products include frozen meals, hot and cold pies, processed meats, and dairy spreads. It distributes under the following brands: LowLow, Cheestrings, Dairygold, Charleville, Denny, Richmond, Wall’s, and Mattesons. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About Compass Group (Get Rating)

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

