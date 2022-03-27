Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Lowered to Hold at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $6.66 target price on the stock.

Atlas Arteria stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Atlas Arteria has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

About Atlas Arteria (Get Rating)

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

