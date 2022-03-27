-$0.83 EPS Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will report ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Cimpress posted earnings per share of ($1.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $122.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 128.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

