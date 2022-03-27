Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT Lowered to €46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €65.00 ($71.43) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.97. Aperam has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

