Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at C$7.35 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.91 and a 12-month high of C$20.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.12.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

