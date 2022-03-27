AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Barclays

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

