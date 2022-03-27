VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at Laurentian

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Laurentian from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust to C$21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC set a C$28.00 target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

Shares of EINC opened at C$12.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.56. VanEck ETF Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.79 and a 52 week high of C$26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

