UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on URGN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

