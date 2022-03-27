Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.00.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (Get Rating)
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

