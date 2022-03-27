Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.50.

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $61.42.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

