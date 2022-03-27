J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Get J.Jill alerts:

Shares of JILL opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $155.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.69.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.Jill (JILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.