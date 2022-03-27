Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 811,482 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $5.80.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.
The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $539.48 million, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.
In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,088,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 133.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 625,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 211,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.
