American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading 3.3% Higher

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.27. 418,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,512,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

