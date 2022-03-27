Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ (ELDN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Lifesci Capital

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $3.90 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

