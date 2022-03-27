Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LILAK. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,386,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

