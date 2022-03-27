Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($46.48) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.87 ($48.21).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €32.80 ($36.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.81. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($87.91).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

