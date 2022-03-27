Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.10. 19,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,098,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHR. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 249,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $8,888,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

