B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 187.8% from the February 28th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,659,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 515.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

BTG stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.