DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 183.6% from the February 28th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.45. DSS has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Get DSS alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DSS by 83.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in DSS during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DSS during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DSS by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in DSS during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc operates in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, securitized digital assets, securities trading and fund management, banking, lending, and finance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Premier Packaging, Investment Bank, BioHealth Group, Securities and Fintech Group, and Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.