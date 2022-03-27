Reviewing Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Enservco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $187.80 million 1.06 -$10.30 million ($0.65) -16.94 Enservco $15.68 million 2.67 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -3.36

Enservco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ranger Energy Services. Ranger Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enservco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services 2.93% -12.02% -7.71% Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ranger Energy Services and Enservco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Enservco.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats Enservco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ranger Energy Services (Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services. The Completion and Other Services segment consists of wireline and snubbing lines of business. The Processing Solutions segment includes rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, natural gas liquid (NGL) stabilizer units, NGL storage units, and related equipment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

