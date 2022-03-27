ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $705.13 Million

Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will report $705.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $714.80 million. ITT reported sales of $698.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Citigroup reduced their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

ITT stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96. ITT has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,345,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 371,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

