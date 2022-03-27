Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.99 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7922 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

