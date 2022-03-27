Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.20.

ASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $217.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $164.71 and a 12-month high of $228.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

