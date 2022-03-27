Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.05.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.21 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.35. The company has a market cap of C$636.88 million and a PE ratio of 20.84.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

