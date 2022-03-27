Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $285.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $210.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.33. Biogen has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

