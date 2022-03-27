Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JGHHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of JGHHY stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

